Mizuho Cuts Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $105.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENTG. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Entegris from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.60.

ENTG stock opened at $79.60 on Thursday. Entegris has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.75.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 19.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 14.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000,000 after acquiring an additional 67,884 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter worth about $457,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Entegris by 8.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

