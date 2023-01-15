Mizuho Raises Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $78.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CTVA. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.31.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.66.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 106.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Corteva by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

