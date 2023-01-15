Mizuho Raises Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $267.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $264.00 to $267.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SHW. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $266.22.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $245.88 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $313.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.