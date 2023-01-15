Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $14,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $84.02 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

