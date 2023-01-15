Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $11,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 349,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 25,181 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $262,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 42.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $2,334,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FE stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.53. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.23%.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.