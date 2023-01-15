Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $10.80 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $10,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,572,000 after purchasing an additional 629,428 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,048,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,417,000 after purchasing an additional 90,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,379,000 after purchasing an additional 962,983 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,410,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,951,000 after purchasing an additional 742,313 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average is $60.38.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nasdaq to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.24.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

