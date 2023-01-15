Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $10.98 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.05% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $10,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.6% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $355.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.61. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $409.73.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $399.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.30.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.