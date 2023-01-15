Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $11.37 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of EPAM Systems worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 443.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.87.

EPAM opened at $345.82 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $546.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.99.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.63. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

