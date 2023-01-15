Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $11.54 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:VMC opened at $183.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.18. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $198.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

