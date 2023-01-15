Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $12.56 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Gartner worth $12,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Up 0.0 %

Gartner stock opened at $335.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.80. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,814 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total value of $578,049.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,173,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,233 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.84, for a total value of $396,828.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,604,564.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,814 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total transaction of $578,049.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,173,179.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

