Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 10,200 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,598 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after purchasing an additional 553,611 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,361,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 412,271 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,399,000 after purchasing an additional 405,360 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

NYSE CHD opened at $81.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day moving average is $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

