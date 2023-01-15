Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 6,700 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $15,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.58.

Insider Activity

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total transaction of $614,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,619,003.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $180.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.42.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

