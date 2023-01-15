Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,228,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,126,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,058,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,533,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Macquarie cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

