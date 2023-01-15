Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah acquired 47,519 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,899. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 476,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah purchased 47,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mobileye Global stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.48.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.93 million. Research analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

