Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 507,585 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after purchasing an additional 31,625 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Boeing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 15,638 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 45,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.53.

Shares of BA stock opened at $214.13 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.61. The stock has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03, a PEG ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.57 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

