Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Chubb by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.7 %

CB opened at $227.19 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $230.27. The company has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.81 and a 200 day moving average of $200.82.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.91.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

