Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,168,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.47.

Shares of MCO opened at $314.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $360.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.27 and its 200-day moving average is $282.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

