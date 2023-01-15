Moonbeam Trading 24.3% Higher This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $217.49 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001914 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00078961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00060838 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010410 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024667 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000246 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 548,971,799 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

