Morgan Stanley Lowers Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $55.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.20.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.