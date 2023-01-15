Morgan Stanley Raises J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Price Target to GBX 228

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 220 ($2.68) to GBX 228 ($2.78) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JSAIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.51) to GBX 213 ($2.60) in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of J Sainsbury from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.56) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 300 ($3.65) to GBX 280 ($3.41) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 231 ($2.81) to GBX 184 ($2.24) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $11.77 on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend

About J Sainsbury

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.