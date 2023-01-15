Morling Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,555 shares during the quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

