Morling Financial Advisors LLC Has $562,000 Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,573 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 0.8% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ET opened at $12.67 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,881,975.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

