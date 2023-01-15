Morling Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.88 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 9.4% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000,000 after purchasing an additional 134,173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,139,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,329,000 after purchasing an additional 337,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $200.04 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $235.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

