Morling Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. Atlassian makes up approximately 2.3% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 28.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 270.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 1,623.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.45.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $148.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $352.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.46 and its 200 day moving average is $191.30. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $1,641,225.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,061,271. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $1,641,225.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,061,271. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $97,041.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,493 shares in the company, valued at $19,712,876.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,738 shares of company stock valued at $41,178,650. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.