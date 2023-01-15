Morling Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,375 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,039,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 189,331 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,796,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 404,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 114,905 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $32.39.

