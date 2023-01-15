Morling Financial Advisors LLC Sells 42,937 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,937 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,534 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,461,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,223,000 after acquiring an additional 217,364 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,889,000 after acquiring an additional 116,675 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,741,000 after acquiring an additional 53,818 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.73 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $30.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

