Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $24,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,973,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 40.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 676,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,465,000 after buying an additional 194,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,668,000 after buying an additional 174,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 313,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,807,000 after buying an additional 142,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $266.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

