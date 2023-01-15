National Bank Financial Boosts Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to C$78.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.08.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $48.33 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth $3,627,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 452.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rogers Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth $18,989,000. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

