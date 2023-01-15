National Bank Financial Weighs in on Stella-Jones Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Stella-Jones in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.60.

Stella-Jones Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$47.85 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$30.54 and a 52-week high of C$50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.88. The stock has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$729.30 million.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Rating)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.