Needham & Company LLC Boosts Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $130.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PI has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $123.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Impinj has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $129.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -69.61 and a beta of 2.31.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The firm had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Impinj will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $176,884.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,370,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $539,223.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,552.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $176,884.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,370,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,613 shares of company stock valued at $58,339,077 in the last three months. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

