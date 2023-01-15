Neil Newman Sells 1,600 Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) insider Neil Newman sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 960 ($11.70), for a total value of £15,360 ($18,713.45).

Lok’nStore Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Lok’nStore Group stock opened at GBX 966.45 ($11.77) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £290.21 million and a PE ratio of 2,416.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 955.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 935.76. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 674 ($8.21) and a one year high of GBX 1,090 ($13.28).

Get Lok'nStore Group alerts:

Lok’nStore Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of GBX 12.25 ($0.15) per share. This is a boost from Lok’nStore Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. Lok’nStore Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

About Lok’nStore Group

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

Featured Stories

