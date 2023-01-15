Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the stock.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of NSRGF opened at $122.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.08. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $135.70.

Institutional Trading of Nestlé

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGF. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

