Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $385.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $310.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2025 earnings at $22.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Cowen set a $405.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $308.43.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $332.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.48. Netflix has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $538.37.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

