Newegg Commerce Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NEGG)

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 16,473 call options on the company. This is an increase of 723% compared to the typical volume of 2,002 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the first quarter valued at $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Newegg Commerce by 24.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Newegg Commerce by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Newegg Commerce by 170.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEGG opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Newegg Commerce has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $9.19.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

