NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NEXON Stock Performance

Shares of NEXON stock opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. NEXON has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $23.95.

Get NEXON alerts:

About NEXON

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. It offers approximately 50 live games in 190 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.