NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
NEXON Stock Performance
Shares of NEXON stock opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. NEXON has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $23.95.
About NEXON
