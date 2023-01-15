NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Director Buys $484,338.80 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column acquired 100,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $484,338.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 480,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,823.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $433.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $18.25.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.12% and a negative net margin of 264.09%. Equities analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 353.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NGM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Featured Stories

