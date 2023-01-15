Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 420,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.4% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

