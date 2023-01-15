Nicolet Bankshares (NIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 16th.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.19). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $75.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. On average, analysts expect Nicolet Bankshares to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NIC opened at $80.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $69.46 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

