Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.
Nintendo Stock Performance
Shares of Nintendo stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80.
Nintendo Company Profile
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nintendo (NTDOY)
