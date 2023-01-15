Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Nintendo Stock Performance

Shares of Nintendo stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80.

Institutional Trading of Nintendo

Nintendo Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 68,768 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 394.9% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 40,047 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 222.0% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

