Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 2.2% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,218,240,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 100,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 117,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.69. The stock has a market cap of $181.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $157.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

