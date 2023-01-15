Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $461.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $364.62 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $524.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.40. The company has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.36.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

