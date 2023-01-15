Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys 640 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 130,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 124,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 65,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,415 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $143.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $419.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $161.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.