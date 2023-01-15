Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Position Increased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 290.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Stock Up 1.2 %

NUE opened at $157.56 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.83 and its 200-day moving average is $131.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.89.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.