NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798,725 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 34.12% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $12,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NUAG opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22.

