NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 34,645 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.21% of NXP Semiconductors worth $80,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.35.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $171.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $225.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.77.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

