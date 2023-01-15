Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Acquires £3,964.85 in Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating) insider Richard King bought 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £3,964.85 ($4,830.47).

Richard King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Richard King bought 2,200 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £3,366 ($4,100.88).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:OIT opened at GBX 178 ($2.17) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 171.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 164.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £196.46 million and a P/E ratio of 741.67. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 146 ($1.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 182.62 ($2.22).

