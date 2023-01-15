Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $16.34, but opened at $16.89. Office Properties Income Trust shares last traded at $17.13, with a volume of 527 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,444.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OPI. StockNews.com began coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $826.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.02 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.79). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Office Properties Income Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 273,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,212,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

