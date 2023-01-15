Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Okta were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 602.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Okta by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Macquarie started coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Okta from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.85.

OKTA stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $71.65. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $210.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,669 shares of company stock worth $1,725,406. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

