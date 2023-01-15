Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 49.2% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.3 %

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

