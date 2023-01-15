Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Display in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OLED. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $89.41 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.27 and a 200-day moving average of $108.30.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $160.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.79 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 16.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

